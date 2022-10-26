Metro Detroit weather: Rain and cooling

DETROIT – Grab that umbrella as you get ready to get going this Wednesday morning as scattered rain showers are now taking shape and our Exact Track 4D Radar is in for a busy start to the day for us here in Metro Detroit. Happy hump day! Yes, it just so happens to be one of those days bringing big changes as we head over the midweek hump. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees as you head out and they won’t budge much during the morning with cloudy skies and more rounds of light to moderate rain moving in from the southwest. An umbrella and a light jacket should do the trick or at least keep you as comfortable as possible if your plans keep you outside today.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

There is a very slow moving cold front moving west to east across Pure Michigan today as we track more showers both ahead of and along the front. We can expect a few moderate intensity rain showers late in the morning and early this afternoon here in Metro Detroit. Those temperatures will hold pretty steady in the middle and upper 50s through the early afternoon before a more rapid decrease as that cold front moves east of us and the winds pick up SW/NW 7-17 gusting 20-30mph at times. We could get some peak wind gusts of 30-35mph around any of those more intense showers midday but nothing severe and, we likely won’t even see any lightning with all of the activity coming and going.

Sunset is at 6:35 p.m.

The cooler air will keep pouring into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we head into Thursday with much better sky conditions after those showers. That means morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s to get going tomorrow under partly cloudy skies. We should expect a really nice mix of sun and clouds favoring more sunshine than clouds for sure. Still, high temperatures will hold in the lower and middle 50s in a cool breeze NNE 5-13mph.

Friday is still cool and not quite as bright as Thursday. A stream of clouds rolls across our skies early Friday as we awake to temps in the middle and upper 30s and start with only partly sunny skies. High temps will be very close to our seasonal average in the upper 50s, but we might get closer to 60 degrees as we try to eliminate some of those clouds by the middle or later afternoon hours. It will be jacket weather for those Friday night high school football games and it will be dry.

This weekend should be mostly dry with minor concerns for rain on Sunday. Things look fabulous, especially for the big rivalry game in Ann Arbor this Saturday night as MSU travels to the U of M. We have a nice and sunny day with highs in the 50s to lower 60s Saturday falling gently back into the 50s during that game which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday will see more clouds and right now we are keeping conditions dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs again in those upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

That rain threat may be holding off until Monday which is Halloween and that’s the last thing we want. Right now, some model data is pointing to light showers and 60 degrees, but confidence is still low on any game changing rain for our spooky holiday, stay tuned. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

