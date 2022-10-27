48º

Local News

Monroe County unveils new plan to prevent toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie

Algal blooms hurt wildlife, can make water dangerous to drink

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Monroe County has a new plan to prevent toxic algae.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Algal blooms can hurt wildlife and make water too dangerous to drink.

That’s why leaders in Monroe County are coming together to combat harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie.

Those harmful algal blooms have caused water systems to be shut down twice in the past 10 years.

Now there’s a plan to keep the algae at bay. The goal is to keep the drinking water clean and keep the blooms from blooming.

Officials want to spend $30 million to manage and expand the wetlands to filter out the toxins that wash into the wetlands. All in hopes of limit algae bloom in the lake.

