Morning 4: Royal Oak now home to first-ever self-serve taproom in Michigan -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan’s first self-serve taproom opens in Royal Oak

Metro Detroit is home to some of the best microbreweries in the country, but this one is unlike any other in the state.

Lincoln Tap is a bar located on Lincoln Street in Royal Oak, and it’s home to the state’s first-ever self-serve taproom.

Mother demands answers after Detroit school bus driver allegedly fights 12-year-old daughter in viral video

The mother of a seventh grader is demanding answers after a Detroit bus driver allegedly fought her 12-year-old daughter, seen in a video that has since gone viral.

Live stream today: Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya due in court for preliminary hearing

Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State

The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme.

Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.

The astonishing moment left the football world amazed and shocked. But none were more perplexed than Chris Baldwin, who became an internet sensation overnight after his invention of the surrender cobra was captured nationwide.

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

