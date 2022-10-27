New park in Detroit neighborhood celebrates life, legacy of basketball legend Curtis Jones

People living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side wanted a park. So they decided to do something about it.

DETROIT – People living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side wanted a park. So they decided to do something about it.

Curtis Jones is known in his Detroit neighborhood as the legend, the magician and the best basketball player to come out of Michigan. Unfortunately, his story is often untold.

Curtis Jones is the inspiration for a new 15,000 square foot park in the Goldberg neighborhood. Friends and family came out to the park on Thursday to remember the man who impacted the community. Jones died in 1999.

The Gilbert Family Foundation, with fundraising through the Northwest Goldberg Cares organization brought in money to make the park a reality.

The park will host youth sports camps, senior citizen health classes, adult pickup leagues and educational programming. And while Jones is not around to enjoy it, his friends said the park is what Curtis would have loved to have seen in his neighborhood.

Watch the video above for the full report.