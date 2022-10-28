Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights

A family is left stunned when a young mother of two is killed in an accident at work. Now they want answers about what went wrong inside the Sterling Heights plant. Dayzia Kelly, 25, was killed when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her. Kelly's family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 and 18 miles near Van Dyke, to make money before returning to nursing school.

Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.

Kelly’s aunt Chevon Starnes describes her niece as funny, loud, and someone who was always willing to help someone else. Starnes can’t help but smile and laugh as she reflects on the memories the two shared.

“I am just going to miss that bubbly personality,” said Starnes. “She was just the life of the party.”

Starnes says the last time she saw her niece was during a family get-together on Saturday (Oct. 22), where Kelly made sure everyone got up to dance and create TikTok videos.

“Everyone was leaving, and she grabbed my arm, and she’s like, ‘Where are you going?” Starnes said. “’You need to come and do a video, just me and you,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright,’ so we did one last video together.”

After that video, Kelly held her auntie tight. Stearns said she would forever cherish that moment.

“And I’m like, ‘I’m going see you Friday,’” Starnes said. “‘Why are you hugging me?’” She’s like, ‘I just love you so much.’ And then the next morning, she texted me, and she said, ‘I just missed you so much.’ And I was like, ‘I miss you, babe.’”

Starnes held back tears as she thought about Kelly’s death and how it was impacting their family.

“My sister lost her daughter,” Starnes said. “I lost my niece. My mom lost her granddaughter.”

A six-month-old baby girl and a four-year-old boy also lost a mother.

Starnes says she was helping Kelly fill out paperwork to return to nursing school.

“To not be able to follow through with those plans and just to be doing this, planning something different, It’s just heartbreaking,” Starnes said.

The state is covering some of the funeral costs, but Kelly’s family is paying for the rest. If you want to donate money to help with Kelly’s funeral and support her two children, click here.