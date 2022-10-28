House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at San Francisco home

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street on September 16, 2021 in London, England. The speaker of the United States House of Representatives is in the UK to participate in the G7 Heads of Parliament Conference this week in Chorley, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was “violently assaulted” in their San Francisco home early Friday morning.

Paul Pelosi was transported to a hospital and is “receiving excellent medical care.” He is expected to make a full recovery.

According to a statement, the assailant is in custody and the attack is under investigation.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack. The family is requesting privacy at this time.

You can read the full statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, below:

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”