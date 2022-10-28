How they’re preparing drivers for winter conditions at M1 Concourse in Pontiac

Winter is coming, and that means winter driving is also on the way. While the M1 Concourse in Pontiac is known for fast, performance cars -- Local 4′s Paula Tutman took us on the track for some specialized training that can help everyday drivers prepare for driving conditions when the weather changes. The M1 Concourse has many different driver’s programs, including one designed for teenagers. Driving instructor Marc Molzon said the most important skill in Michigan is accident avoidance.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Winter is coming, and that means winter driving is also on the way.

While the M1 Concourse in Pontiac is known for fast, performance cars -- Local 4′s Paula Tutman took us on the track for some specialized training that can help everyday drivers prepare for driving conditions when the weather changes.

The M1 Concourse has many different driver’s programs, including one designed for teenagers. Driving instructor Marc Molzon said the most important skill in Michigan is accident avoidance.

Click here to learn more about the M1 Concourse Car Club.

Watch the video above for the full report.