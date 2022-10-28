Morning 4: What we know as police search for man in Roseville crash where body was found in truck bed -- and more news

Police searching for man after body found in back of truck after minor crash.

Police search for man involved in Roseville crash after body found in bed of his truck: What we know

Police are searching for a man after a woman was found dead inside the bed of his truck while officers were investigating a crash.

Police found the dead body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman in the back of a blue pickup truck after a minor crash on the border of Roseville and Warren.

These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers

There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal.

Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.

According to one of the nation’s top traffic experts, design could be a major factor when it comes to making these intersections Michigan’s deadly dozen.

Detroit man films himself sexually abusing 3 children under 9 years old, sends videos to others

A Detroit man who filmed himself sexually abusing three children under the age of nine years old and then sent those videos to other people will spend decades in prison.

Why do we carve pumpkins around Halloween?

Every Halloween season, carved pumpkins can be found lighting up porches and doorways nearly everywhere you turn.

What’s a fun, annual tradition for many actually dates back hundreds of years, and starts with a story in Ireland. According to an old Irish folktale, the reason behind carving jack-o’-lanterns can be attributed to a man named Stingy Jack, who teased and tricked the devil, and now roams the earth as a spooky spirit.

