Police search for man involved in Roseville crash after body found in bed of his truck: What we know

Police searching for man after body found in back of truck after minor crash.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are searching for a man after a woman was found dead inside the bed of his truck while officers were investigating a crash.

Police found the dead body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman in the back of a blue pickup truck after a minor crash on the border of Roseville and Warren.

Previous: Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation

The crash happened at 12:15 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads. The man is described as being 17 to 20 years old, 5′10″, with brown hair and a slim build.

Witnesses said it appeared as though the driver of the truck clipped a semi truck while trying to turn and spun out. He fled on foot.

“We knew he was young because I was stopped at the red light and I’m literally four feet from the driver’s door and then he opens the driver door and I’m just sitting there lookin’ at him,” a witness said.

The man was last seen wearing a gray colored hooded sweatshirt with Nike printed across the front, black sweatpants, and Puma brand tennis shoes.

Police were checking the truck for information and when they opened the bed of the truck they found the woman’s body. The 62-year-old woman’s cause of death has not been determined, but police have deemed it suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/10/27/body-found-in-truck-bed-turns-minor-macomb-county-fender-bender-into-major-police-investigation/