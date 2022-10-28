50º

LIVE

Local News

Unidentified woman’s mummified remains found in abandoned Detroit home 9 years ago

Remains found on Oct. 28, 2013

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Michigan Cold Cases, Body Found, Unidentified, Cold Cases, Jane Doe

DETROIT – A woman’s mummified remains were discovered in a vacant Detroit home nine years ago.

Her remains were found on Oct. 28, 2013. She is believed to have been Black and between 30 to 50 years old. Officials estimate that she was 5′5′' tall.

She had black hair that appeared to be “somewhat long in length.”

Her finger nails and toe nails were groomed, neatly trimmed and unpolished.

She may have had a yellow shirt on.

Anyone with any information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter