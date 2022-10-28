Unidentified woman’s mummified remains found in abandoned Detroit home 9 years ago

DETROIT – A woman’s mummified remains were discovered in a vacant Detroit home nine years ago.

Her remains were found on Oct. 28, 2013. She is believed to have been Black and between 30 to 50 years old. Officials estimate that she was 5′5′' tall.

She had black hair that appeared to be “somewhat long in length.”

Her finger nails and toe nails were groomed, neatly trimmed and unpolished.

She may have had a yellow shirt on.

Anyone with any information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.