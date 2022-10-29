Morning 4: Here is what you need to know before watching Michigan vs. Michigan State -- and more news

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: The Michigan State Spartans celebrate in the endzone after defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson #20 scored the game winning touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the final seconds of college football game at at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

What’s on the line for Michigan football, Michigan State in this year’s rivalry clash?

The stakes are always raised when Michigan and Michigan State meet on the football field, but this year, the two teams are fighting for very different reasons.

In terms of the College Football Playoff race, Saturday won’t have the same glamour. But just because the stakes are different doesn’t necessarily mean they’re diminished.

Read more here.

Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care

There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass.

Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.

Learn more here.

Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights

Dayzia Kelly was just 25 years old when the forklift she was driving early Monday fell on top of her.

Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.

Learn more about the tragic incident here.

Parents of Oxford shooter appear in court, expert argues they should have seen it coming

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter appeared in court on Friday for a hearing about expert witnesses for the prosecution.

An expert witness that has studied every mass shooting since 1966 says that shooters don’t just snap. She argues there are signs that lead up to these shootings including agitation, isolation, and abusive behavior.

Read the latest of their trial here.