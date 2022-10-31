3 transported to hospital as crews battle fire at Oakland Estates Mobile Home Park in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Two residents and a firefighter were transported to a hospital during a fire at Oakland Estates Mobile Home Park in Auburn Hills.

Crews responded to the fire at 1:16 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 31) in the 300 block of N. Squirrel Road for reports of a structure fire

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the back of a mobile home. The deck and shed were completely on fire.

Residents told crews that everyone was out of the home. Firefighters went inside and discovered the fire was burning in the attic and below the mobile home. Firefighters exited and worked to fight the fire from the outside using handlines and aerial apparatus.

Two residents and one firefighter were transported to hospitals for “medical emergencies that occurred during the event.” Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

