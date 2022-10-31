55º

Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars

Police say male’s body found in right lane

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times.

Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.

It appeared that the body had been struck “multiple times by passing vehicles.”

Police said they identified the body, but they have not yet released that identity. It is currently unclear why the person was on the freeway to begin with.

No other details have been provided at this time.

