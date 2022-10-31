Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago

OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago.

Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.

The two were not considered friends, but officials believe they may have skipped school together that afternoon.

They did not have a purse or ID with them.

Foul play is suspected.

Patricia Spencer

Patricia Spencer; Age progressed to 60 years old (R) (NamUs)

Patricia Spencer Details Age Missing 16 Age Now 69 Height 5′3′' Weight 120 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Blue

Patricia Spencer did wear glasses, but she did not have them with her when she went missing.

She was wearing a tweed or brown plaid skirt, a brown sweater, a green plaid jacket, and brown shoes with a thick heel.

Pamela Hobley

Pamela Sue Hobley; Age progressed to 57 years old (R) (NamUs)

Pamela Sue Hobley Details Missing Age 15 Current Age 68 Height 5′6′' Weight 100 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Brown

Pamela Hobley was wearing a 3/4-length white fur coat with brown fur trim, a long-sleeve blouse with ruffled cuffs, white cotton knee socks, and a brown and white plaid skirt. She had chunky-style shoes with a thick heel.

She has a scar on the left side of her mouth and a scar across the bridge of her nose.

Anyone with information should contact the Oscoda Township Police Department at 989-739-9113.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.