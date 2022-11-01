2 people shot, 1 fatal in Highland Park homicide, police say

Police say two people were shot, leaving one fatal in a Highland Park homicide.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Highland Park.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and at this time, no suspects have been identified.

