2 people shot, 1 fatal in Highland Park homicide, police say

No suspects have been identified

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police say two people were shot, leaving one fatal in a Highland Park homicide.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Highland Park.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and at this time, no suspects have been identified.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

