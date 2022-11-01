59º

Canton police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

Caitlin Cecil last seen on Oct. 28

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Canton. (Canton Police Department)

CANTON, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Canton.

Caitlin Cecil was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) in the 7000 block of Charrington Drive in Canton.

Cecil drives a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger, license plate EKH7232. The vehicle has a Strawberry Shortcake sticker in the rear passenger side window.

She has ties to the Westland, Livonia and Pinckney communities, but has not been in contact with family, friends or coworkers since Friday.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

