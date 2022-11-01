Man shot in Farmington 4 minutes after reporting that his tire had been slashed

FARMINGTON, Mich. – A man was shot Tuesday in Farmington just four minutes after he spoke with police to report that his tire had been slashed.

The shooting happened at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the 33200 block of Slocum Street, near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road.

Officers were sent to the location to speak with a man who told them a tire on his pickup truck had been intentionally slashed. Four minutes after the man hung up with dispatchers, he called back to say he had been shot, according to authorities.

Officials found the man lying next to his truck and rushed him to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills. He is in critical condition.

“Although the investigation is ongoing and fluid, it is clear after reviewing the preliminary evidence that the victim of the shooting was targeted,” Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman said. “Detectives are continuing to process evidence, interview witnesses, and review surveillance video.”

Officials are still searching for the suspected shooter. He fled the scene in a gray Ford Fusion with heavily tinted windows and no license plate, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-474-5500, extension 2239.