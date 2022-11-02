Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Detroit.

The incident happened on Friday (Oct. 28) at 11:30 p.m. Police said an unknown person driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck the man while he was in the street.

The man was walking on Grand River Avenue, near Maplewood Avenue in Detroit when he was killed. The suspect did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle has damage to the left side mirror and to the right rear wheel wall. Police have released footage and an image of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.