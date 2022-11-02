55º

Local News

Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash

Driver did not stop at scene

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Pedestrian Crash, Hit and Run, DPD, Detroit Police Department
Detroit police released video of a suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Detroit.

The incident happened on Friday (Oct. 28) at 11:30 p.m. Police said an unknown person driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck the man while he was in the street.

The man was walking on Grand River Avenue, near Maplewood Avenue in Detroit when he was killed. The suspect did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle has damage to the left side mirror and to the right rear wheel wall. Police have released footage and an image of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter