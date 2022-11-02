Warren hall monitor accused of sexual misconduct with 14-year-old girl on high school property

WARREN, Mich. – A hall monitor is accused of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl on the property of a high school in Warren.
Officials said while Jaren Johnson, 22, of Warren, was a hall monitor at Lincoln High School, he engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl on school property.
He’s charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of accosting a minor, two counts of distributing sexually explicit material, and one count of using a computer to send explicit material.
If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.
He was arraigned in Macomb County and given a $500,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether and avoid contact with anyone under 18 years old, if released.
“Children should be safe in school and on school property,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “These are very serious charges that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to protect our children and keep them from being harmed.”
Here’s a statement from the school:
