Who was ‘Pat’? Woman believed to be mother of 2 from California found dead in Detroit 33 years ago

A composite image of a woman police believe was known as "Pat" from California.

DETROIT – The body of an unidentified woman was found after an accidental fire in Detroit 33 years ago.

The homeowner had met her the day prior and let her spend the night. According to officials, she told him her name was “Pat,” that she was 26 years old and that she had two children in California.

Her body was found on Nov. 2, 1989. She is believed to have been in the age range of 19 to 29 years old.

“Pat” was 5′6′' tall and weighed 120 pounds. She had long hair that was dark brown or black. Her eyes were brown. She was wearing blue Jeans, a bra, and had a long, black coat with her.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.