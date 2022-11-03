‘SLHS is getting bombed’: South Lyon High School evacuated after 3rd threat in 10 days

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – For the third time in 10 days, a threat was written on the wall of a bathroom inside South Lyon High School, this time claiming the building was going to be bombed.

Superintendent Steve Archibald sent out a message Thursday morning (Nov. 3), saying that someone had written “SLHS is getting bombed” on the wall of a boys’ bathroom.

Oakland County deputies were called to the scene, and the school was evacuated, Archibald said.

Bomb sensing dogs from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are searching the building.

The high school was locked down Monday after officials found a threatening message reading, “I will shoot this school up today” on the wall of a first-floor girl’s bathroom. The school was placed on lockdown while officials went room-by-room to search for weapons.

On Oct. 25, the school was locked down when someone wrote, “Gonna shoot the school up today” on a second-floor bathroom wall. That message was found around 2 p.m. and deemed to be non-credible.

South Lyon High School (WDIV)

A 15-year-old sophomore at South Lyon East High School was taken into custody and later charged with a misdemeanor after he wrote that someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. That message was written Oct. 4 on a bathroom wall.