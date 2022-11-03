Stay safe while you work out: What precautionary steps to take for your next run

Many women are being targeted during runs and Metro Detroit runners are adapting to safety concerns.

In September, women from across the country organized a movement after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered in her predawn run.

The precautionary steps below may keep you safe during your next run.

Never Run Alone

Running within a group may help you not to become a target. If you do have to run by yourself, make sure that you share your location. When encountering someone that may look suspicious, studying their face may deter them.

Change Your Schedule

Make sure to never maintain the same schedule. Running the same routes at the same time may allow people to study your schedule. By mixing up run routes, you are ensuring that people do not know where you are going to be.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

By monitoring your surroundings, you may be able to avoid potential threats. While listening to music is nice while running, it may lead to you not hearing someone approaching. Also, running in neighborhoods where you know neighbors or in high-density areas may be safer than isolated areas.

Carry a Defense Tool

Many runners are now carrying self-defense tools in case of an attack. A small knife or pepper spray mace may be an effective way to escape an attack.

Carry I.D.

While you do not want to carry many items with you, especially ones that people can grab onto, one thing that is ideal to bring is identification. Making sure that people can identify you and know your contact information is important in case an incident happens while running.

Running should not be fear-inducing. Yet making sure the proper precautions are taken can ensure your safety. To join the run group, We Run 313, click here.