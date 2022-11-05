Nearly 500 athletes participate Special Olympics Michigan poly hockey, unified bowling competition

Nearly 500 athletes and unified partners from across Michigan participated in the Lansing-area events on Nov. 4.

There are dozens of athletes who can now call themselves a champion after this weekend’s Special Olympics Michigan poly hockey and unified bowling finals.

Nearly 500 athletes from across the state participated on Friday (Nov. 4). Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and competition to more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Poly Hockey is a sport similar to floor hockey. More than 350 athletes on 32 teams used plastic hockey sticks and pucks and play on a gym floor surface on the campus of Michigan State University.

Unified Bowling brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same teams. Nearly 60 two-person teams will participate in the day-long bowling finals, consisting of ramp and open lane divisions.

