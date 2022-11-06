Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women

A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. "Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses," she said.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women.

Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room.

“Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said.

The mother of three launched her clothing line, called Studious Monday, last spring.

It’s a modest and modern clothing line for hijabi women and those looking for a looser and classic fit.

“Modesty is our essence, so when I’m making clothes for a woman who believes a certain value,” Nawal Alsaeed said.

Her clothes make a statement, without showing skin. The Dearborn designer is creating fashion options where she didn’t see any and is the representation she didn’t have growing up.

More than half of her clothes are manufactured in Lansing. She said growing interest is proof that there is a market for modern designs.

