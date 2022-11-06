Morning 4: Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion after no one wins -- and more stories

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 12: A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 12, 2015 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

The website of the California Lottery Association said the next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday.

MSP find heroin, cocaine, $21K in cash, 3 pistols, 2 long guns during ‘Operation Secret Coney’

Michigan State Police detectives discovered heroin, cocaine, more than $21 thousand in cash and stolen weapons during “Operation Secret Coney.”

The investigation took several months and the items were found while officers were executing three different search warrants.

The found 341.3 grams of heroin, 157.9 grams of cocaine, $21,264.00 cash, three pistols (two stolen, one with a scratched off serial number), and 2 long guns.

DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands in the dark from high winds

Southeast Michigan was under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. on Saturday with gusts topping 60 mph.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, more than 20,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.

Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation

Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning.

The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.

