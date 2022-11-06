Police: Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Lodge Freeway early Sunday morning, according to police.

Michigan State Police said callers reported that a man in all black clothing was walking in the left southbound lane of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) at around 1:45 a.m.

He was near West Grand Boulevard when he walked into the center lane and was struck by a Ford Fusion, police said. When troopers arrived, they located him and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stayed on scene and police said alcohol is not a factor. Police are still working to identify the pedestrian and will continue the investigation.

