Oakland University students push back against proposed development on school’s East Campus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Students at Oakland University are pushing back against a planned development on the school’s East Campus.
The Student Congress said that development could put luxury homes, or even a boutique hotel, on what was once the Meadow Brook Hall estate.
There is a lot of open space on that side of campus. The university wants to see developer’s proposals about how the area can be developed, which could include an upscale hotel, family housing and retail.
Sophomore Randilynn Heichel didn’t like how she learned about the school’s plan to develop the area. She saw it on social media.
The Student Congress does not want the area developed at all. Their concerns are mostly regarding three issues: Traffic, sustainability and safety.
The Student Congress has launched an online petition and is planning on bringing their concerns to the Board of Trustees.
You can click here to learn more about East Campus developments.
