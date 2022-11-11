56º

Local News

Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of Nov. 11, 2022

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
The Ford Rotunda on fire, November 9, 1962. (The Henry Ford Collection)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down

60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour.

Full feature story here.

City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot

A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property.

Read more on this here.

Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack

A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township.

Read more on this here.

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.

Read more on this story here.

Weather: Colder with snow chances this weekend

We are seeing a steady increase in clouds moving into Metro Detroit early this Friday morning and that will be the theme for the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s as you head outside, and you should probably grab the umbrella before you go.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram