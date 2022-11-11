Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down

60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour.

City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot

A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property.

Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack

A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township.

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.

