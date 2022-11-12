Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old who didn’t return home

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left home and didn’t return.

Myonna Williams was last seen around 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 11. Police say she left her residency located on the 7700 block of Heyden Street.

Williams was wearing a black bubble coat, black pants and white Nike shoes. Police say the teenager has Schizophrenia and depression.

Details Myonna Williams Age 15 Height 5′6′' Hair Red and black hair in braids Weight 145 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5601.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage