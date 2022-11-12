39º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old who didn’t return home

Myonna Williams was last seen on Nov. 11

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Missing Person, Myonna Williams, Missing Teen
Missing Myonna Williams (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left home and didn’t return.

Myonna Williams was last seen around 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 11. Police say she left her residency located on the 7700 block of Heyden Street.

Williams was wearing a black bubble coat, black pants and white Nike shoes. Police say the teenager has Schizophrenia and depression.

DetailsMyonna Williams
Age15
Height5′6′'
HairRed and black hair in braids
Weight145 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5601.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter