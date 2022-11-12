Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old who didn’t return home

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left home and didn’t return.
Myonna Williams was last seen around 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 11. Police say she left her residency located on the 7700 block of Heyden Street.
Williams was wearing a black bubble coat, black pants and white Nike shoes. Police say the teenager has Schizophrenia and depression.
|Details
|Myonna Williams
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′6′'
|Hair
|Red and black hair in braids
|Weight
|145 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5601.
