Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on Cashword scratch off ticket

A Muskegon County woman thought she was going to faint after winning a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game.

The lucky 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Wesco gas station, located at 7413 Whitehall Road in Whitehall. Whitehall is about 15 miles northwest of Muskegon.

“Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the player. “I stopped to purchase a ticket on my way home from work and scratched it when I got home. At first, I thought I’d revealed 8 words, but after looking it over again I realized I had 10 words. I wasn’t certain I was reading it right, so I went back to the store to check it and got a message to file a claim.

“The next morning, I called the Lottery office to have them check the ticket and when they confirmed I’d won $300,000, I thought I was going to faint. I’m still in awe that I won!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her daughters on a trip to Florida and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $10 million playing Mystery Key Cashword which launched in July. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $28 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes and 108 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

