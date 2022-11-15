16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making threats that led to classes being canceled at two Oakland County schools on Monday.

Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were closed on Monday.

Investigators identified a 16-year-old Ferndale High School student as the person who made the threat, according to authorities. She was taken into custody Monday.

“We take threats of violence against our community and students incredibly seriously,” Ferndale police Capt. David Spellman said. “In this case, we feel confident that the threat has been neutralized and the suspect poses no ongoing danger to the community.”

The girl was taken to the Oakland County Children’s Village while prosecutors review the case.

Since she is a minor, police didn’t release any additional information.

Classes will resume at both schools Tuesday, with an increased police presence.