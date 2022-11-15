Michigan Lottery: Man claims $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought in Sterling Heights

Two Powerball playslips sit on top of a piece of scratch paper at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A Lapeer County man kept calm after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Michael Raab, of Lapeer, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at M&K Smoke Plus, located at 38381 Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.

“I play Powerball regularly and expect to win the jackpot someday,” said Raab. “When I saw I had won $100,000, I was excited but stayed calm because I want to save the celebration for the big one someday!”

Raab, 60, recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 8. One ticket bought in California won the world record $2.04 billion jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $59 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

