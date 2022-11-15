38º

Officials investigating social media threat targeting Hazel Park High School

Families allowed to pick up students after presenting ID

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Officials are investigating a social media threat Tuesday involving Hazel Park High School.

Superintendent Amy Kruppe said the high school’s safety procedures were initiated due to the social media post. Authorities are currently investigating.

The high school is in the “secure” stage of its process. That means students and staff members have returned to the inside of the building and are going about the day as scheduled.

“At this time, Hazel Park High School students will be released from their classroom in order to continue their day as normal,” Kruppe said in a letter to families. “If you feel you would like to come can and pick up your student from school now, you can do so in an orderly fashion. An ID must be presented at the time of pick up in order to do so.”

Police don’t believe the threat was credible, but they continue to investigate.

