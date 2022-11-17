Detroit police seek person of interest linked to homicide on city’s east side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city's east side.

The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 13) at 12:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit, where officials discovered a 27-year-old male victim fatally shot.

Police want to speak with Sekayi Pringle Jr., 27, who they say may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.