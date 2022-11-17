33º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side

Victim was a 27-year-old man

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit, Balfour Road, Sekayi Pringle Jr
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city's east side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 13) at 12:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit, where officials discovered a 27-year-old male victim fatally shot.

Police want to speak with Sekayi Pringle Jr., 27, who they say may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter