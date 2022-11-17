Morning 4: Western lower Michigan under winter storm warning with a dozen inches of snow possible -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Winter storm warning issued for parts of lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible

Parts of western and mid-lower Michigan are bracing for a November winter storm walloping, with up to a foot of snow possible in some areas.

The winter storm warning is in effect through Saturday morning for areas including Grand Rapids, Ionia, Hastings, Charlotte, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

Learn more here.

Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress

Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city.

Read the report here.

Michigan State Police K-9 finds lost 80-year-old hunter who disappeared for hours, fell into river

A Michigan State Police K-9 located an 80-year-old hunter whose wife reported he was lost after she heard him shoot several shots while tracking a deer.

Troopers were called around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to a home on Nash Camp road in Lovells Township.

Read more here.

14-year-old boy arrested for threatening Instagram ‘prank’ that closed Taylor High School

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening Instagram “prank” that caused classes to be canceled Wednesday at Taylor High School.

See the report here.