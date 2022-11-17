Winter storm warning issued for parts of Lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible

Parts of Western and Mid Lower Michigan are bracing for a November winter storm walloping, with up to a foot of snow possible in some areas.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for areas including Grand Rapids, Ionia, Hastings, Charlotte, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek.

Here’s the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids:

A multi-day heavy lake effect snow event begins in earnest today. The heaviest snow today is expected this afternoon and evening. The snow will continue into both Friday and Saturday as well. The heaviest snow of the entire event looks to occur Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm total snowfall by Sunday may exceed a foot in spots near and west of U.S. Highway 131. Given the variable nature of lake effect snow (it occurs in bands), not everyone will see these totals.

Be prepared for low visibilities, slippery travel and variable conditions over short distances. Slow down if traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination.

NWS Grand Rapids. (NWS Grand Rapids.)

In Metro Detroit, we’re expecting some lighter bands of snow through the next few days, but nothing that’s piling up or reaching winter storm levels.

Brandon Roux said: This is a warning for anyone driving west and southwest through our state: be very careful. Some of these snow bands will bring light snow showers into Washtenaw and Livingston counties this afternoon, with most of Metro Detroit seeing a few light snow showers here and there. This snow will likely reach our North Zone into the Thumb, where snow has been the most consistent the last few days. (Read more here)