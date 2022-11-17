Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder & tracking snow

DETROIT – You know by now how cold it is out there because it really hasn’t changed now for a couple of days. The cold is feeling even colder this morning with the winds kicking up as Metro Detroit temperatures are in the upper 20s to near 30F feeling more like the teens to low 20s as the winds pick up. Most of the snow showers have moved through but watch out for some slick spots on the roads especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into Pure Michigan later in the day.

SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

We expect a few glimpses of blue sky through a very consistent cloud deck over Metro Detroit which means it will be partly sunny at best today. The winds have shifted WSW 7-17 gusting to 25mph at times with highs in the upper 30s for most of us feeling cooler all day in that breeze. The wind direction favors lake effect snow hitting Western Lower Michigan today and there is a Winter Storm Watch near Battle Creek and a Winter Storm Warning the closer you get to Lake Michigan for 6-12″ of snow or more over the next couple of days. This is a warming for anyone driving west and southwest through our state... be very careful. Some of these snow bands will bring light snow showers into Washtenaw and Livingston Counties this afternoon with most of Metro Detroit seeing a few light snow showers here and there. And yes, this snow will likely reach our North Zone into the Thumb where snow has been the most consistent the last few days.

SUNSET: 5:11 PM

A cold front is bringing that next level kind of cold into our area as we head into Friday which may extend our snow chances late Thursday into early Friday but right now, we don’t expect much. Skies will be partly sunny once again and the morning lows dip into the lower 20s while our afternoon temps will settle somewhere within a degree or two of 30F and that’s it. The winds will still be whipping, and a few light snow showers or flurries will be flying around with little consequence. Bundle up for the Detroit Holiday Tree Lighting at Campus Martius Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be quite similar with a brief bout of snow in between. Skies stay mostly cloudy most of the weekend with morning lows in the upper teens to near 20F with highs in the low 30s at best. A weak disturbance will ride through Metro Detroit Saturday night bringing a snow chance into the evening hours and early Sunday morning. Again, most of the weekend is mostly dry.

Monday will be the brightest day for us in quite some time with a nice blend of sun and clouds as we battle back through the upper 30s. Tuesday looks to be only partly sunny with highs warming into the lower to middle 40s. We should stay that way Wednesday too and right now Thanksgiving looks mild and dry according to our weather computer models. Those models do show rain moving in for Black Friday late next week, but time will tell as we get closer and closer. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android