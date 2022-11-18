What Lincoln Park officials said about rollover crash that left 3 children dead, 2 others hurt

The scene of a Nov. 17, 2022, crash that left three children dead in Lincoln Park.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Lincoln Park officials have provided new details about a rollover crash that left three children dead and two others injured.

Police said they were called around 9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Cicotte Avenue, east of Porter Avenue, in Lincoln Park.

When Lincoln Park firefighters and officials from Allen Park and Southgate arrived, they realized one child had been ejected from an SUV that had crashed into a tree and a fence.

Four other children had to be extricated from the wreckage, officials said.

All five children were take to Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Dearborn, with life-threatening injuries. Three children died and two others are still receiving treatment.

“The Lincoln Park fire and police departments and the city of Lincoln Park express their heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy,” a release says.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released. Officials with the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force and the Lincoln Park Police Department are investigating.

More crash details

Local 4′s Shawn Ley reported that a 14-year-old girl took the SUV on a joyride while live streaming on Instagram. She had another 14-year-old girl in the front passenger seat and three other children -- two boys and an 8-year-old girl -- in the back seat.

None of the children in the car were legally old enough to drive, Local 4 learned.

The driver lost control of the SUV, crashed into a tree, and struck a fence, according to authorities.

Both 14-year-old girls are in critical condition. The three children in the back of the SUV all died from their injuries, police said.

There were 55 people watching the Instagram live stream at the time of the crash.