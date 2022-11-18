Firefighters rescue more than 20 puppies from Allen Park house fire

Firefighters with the Allen Park Fire Department rescued 21 puppies from a home fire on Nov. 17, 2022. Photo taken by Allen Park Fire Department.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – More than 20 puppies were rescued from the basement of an Allen Park home that had caught fire late Thursday night.

The Allen Park Fire Department was reportedly called to a house fire in the city at around midnight on Thursday, Nov. 18. While putting out the first-floor fire, firefighters also rescued 21 puppies from the basement of the home.

You can see a photo of the puppies above.

The fire department said the puppies were “beginning to become soot-covered, and only had about one foot of breathable air above them” when firefighters rescued them.

No puppies, or people, were harmed in the fire.

