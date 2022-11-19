15-year-old shot in neck near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit

One person was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 19) night on Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Detroit police Chief James White says there were two groups of teenagers who got into some type of argument and started shooting. White said the 15-year-old was struck in the neck and is listed in critical condition at Children's Hospital.

DETROIT – A 15-year-old was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit.

The incident occurred hours after the tree lightning Friday (Nov. 19) night on Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue.

Detroit police Chief James White says there were two groups of teenagers who got into some type of argument and started shooting.

White said the 15-year-old was struck in the neck and is listed in critical condition at Children’s Hospital.

Moments later, another shooting occurred near Buffalo Wild Wings with another young person being injured. Their condition is unknown at the moment.

White said he believes both shootings were connected. It is unclear is the same shooter is involved.

“A bunch of kids hanging out Downtown,” said White. “One group of kids gets into it with another group of kids, and we’ve got shots fired, unfortunately. We’ve got a 15-year-old that’s been struck in the neck. He’s in critical condition at a local hospital.

White continued:

“We’re going to be checking our video assets and interviewing witnesses, but you know, a lot of kids in the area, and it’s unfortunate that they have to bring guns to downtown when we all should be having a good time.”