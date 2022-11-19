Hazel Park family breathed sigh of relief after semi-truck crashed just feet from their home

A Hazel Park family breathed a sigh of relief after a semi-truck crashed just feet from their home. A semi-truck driver lost control Tuesday (Nov. 15), afternoon, nearly crashing into the house. The Hazel Park Police Department say it happened along the I-75 Service Drive near Woodward Heights.

The truck hit a utility pole and clipped a fire hydrant before barreling through the fence and into the backyard of a home, police say.

A semi-truck driver lost control Tuesday afternoon, nearly crashing into a house. (WDIV)

Josh Edwards, 16, was in his bedroom just feet away from where the truck crashed.

“It sounded like thunder,” said Edwards.

Edwards’ dad told Local 4 that the truck driver had a seizure and lost control of the semi, nearly hitting pedestrians, traffic, and their house.

“A lot of people could have been hurt,” Edwards said. “It was crazy.”

Hazel Park police said the semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital. His condition isn’t known.

