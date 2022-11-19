25º

Hazel Park family breathed sigh of relief after semi-truck crashed just feet from their home

Truck driver had seizure, lost control of semi nearly hitting pedestrians

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A Hazel Park family breathed a sigh of relief after a semi-truck crashed just feet from their home. A semi-truck driver lost control Tuesday (Nov. 15), afternoon, nearly crashing into the house. The Hazel Park Police Department say it happened along the I-75 Service Drive near Woodward Heights.

The truck hit a utility pole and clipped a fire hydrant before barreling through the fence and into the backyard of a home, police say.

A semi-truck driver lost control Tuesday afternoon, nearly crashing into a house. (WDIV)

Josh Edwards, 16, was in his bedroom just feet away from where the truck crashed.

“It sounded like thunder,” said Edwards.

Edwards’ dad told Local 4 that the truck driver had a seizure and lost control of the semi, nearly hitting pedestrians, traffic, and their house.

“A lot of people could have been hurt,” Edwards said. “It was crazy.”

Hazel Park police said the semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital. His condition isn’t known.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

