27º

LIVE

Local News

Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township

Authorities have been to the residence multiple times for various incidents

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park, Macomb County, Bruce Township, Romeo, Domestic Dispute, Domestic Violence, Abuse
Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township.

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township.

The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area by a caller who said a child could be heard screaming and a man was seen bleeding.

Officials said they saw a 36-year-old victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen when they arrived. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The relationship between the man and the woman is unknown, but police say they got into an altercation at the female’s residence, which led to the shooting.

The authorities have been to the residence multiple times for various incidents, with the male being arrested recently and charged with domestic violence in September.

The child that was heard screaming was unharmed.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter