Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township.

The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area by a caller who said a child could be heard screaming and a man was seen bleeding.

Officials said they saw a 36-year-old victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen when they arrived. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The relationship between the man and the woman is unknown, but police say they got into an altercation at the female’s residence, which led to the shooting.

The authorities have been to the residence multiple times for various incidents, with the male being arrested recently and charged with domestic violence in September.

The child that was heard screaming was unharmed.