Snow this Evening; Bitter Cold Sunday

Winter is still about a month away, but it’s making an early appearance this weekend with some more snow that will add up, and a blast of cold temperatures and gusty winds.

The snow that we’re expecting this evening will continue to add up across pretty much all of southeast Michigan, giving way to a light accumulation near half an inch for most. However, some spots could see near 1″, with the higher totals coming in the west zone. This snow should wrap up close to midnight, with the exception of a few flurries lingering overnight.

Following the snow, another very cold night is on tap. Temperatures will be in the upper teens as you wake up first thing Sunday, but with gusty winds still around it’s going to feel like lower single digits, even below zero in spots. Those wind chills only rebound into the teens in the afternoon, so it’s another day to bundle up if you have to be out. A few flurries may fly from time to time Sunday, but we are expecting more dry time.

Relief from the cold builds in during the coming work-week with highs returning to the 40s by Monday, and we could approach 50 by Wednesday and Thursday. The trade-off though with the warm-up, is the chance for rain returning.

Long-range models differ some on timing, but at this point, we’re leaning towards most of Thanksgiving being dry, with the rain returning at night and into Friday. Both Friday and Saturday we keep the chance for a rain/snow mix around. This forecast will certainly need to be fine tuned in the coming days though, so stay tuned!