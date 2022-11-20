What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public

Metro Detroiters are in for a treat in Royal Oak. The new Rink at Royal Oak opened to the public on Saturday. Here is a taste of the grand opening festivities.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating.

The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.

Here is the schedule of events for the opening weekend:

Saturday, Nov. 19

11 a.m. -- Skate Performance from New Edge Figure Skating Club, first 100 people in line at Skate House skate for free

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. -- Skate Performance from New Edge Figure Skating Club

2 p.m. and 6 p.m. -- Live Music Performance: Alise King

2 p.m. -- First 100 People in line at concession stand receive Free Hot Chocolate

3 p.m. and 5 p.m. -- Skate Performance by Detroit Skate Club

4 p.m. and 8 p.m. -- Live Music Performance: The Reefermen Duo

5 p.m. -- First 100 People in line at concession stand receive free Marshmallow Kit

8 p.m. -- First 100 people in line receive free skate rental

Sunday, Nov. 20

11 a.m. -- First 50 people in line at Skate House skate for free

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. -- Live Music Performance: The Oneders

2 p.m. -- First 50 People in line at Concession Stand receive free Hot Chocolate

4 p.m. -- First 50 in line at Concession Stand receive Free Marshmallow Kit

6 p.m. -- First 50 People in line receive free skate rental

For those of you not able to attend the opening weekend festivities, here is some information about admission, rentals, and hours for the Rink at Royal Oak.

Admission and rentals

Ticket and skate rentals may be purchased on site. They are offered on a first come first serve basis.

Admission to the rink is $10 and skate rentals are $5.

Rink at Royal Oak hours

The Rink will be open daily through Feb. 19, 2023, during the following hours:

Nov. 19 – Jan. 3 Sunday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jan. 3 – Feb. 19 Rink hours to be announced



In addition to concessions, fire pits to roast marshmallows along with two “firehauses” will be available for those looking to stay warm at the rink.