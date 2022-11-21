Michigan Lottery: Ypsilanti woman wins $100K Powerball prize after adding Power Play

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A woman in Ypsilanti won a $100,000 Powerball prize after a last-minute decision to add Power Play to her ticket.

Rachel Bayham, a 34-year-old from Ypsilanti matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Nov. 2 drawing to win $50,000.

Thanks to a last-minute decision to add on Power Play, the 34-year-old doubled her winnings.

“I like to play Powerball when the jackpot gets large,” said Bayham. “I’ve never played the Power Play option, but I decided to add it to my ticket at the last minute. I checked the winning numbers before I went to bed, and I thought I’d won $200 at first. When I logged in to my Lottery account and saw $100,000 pending, I was shocked!”

Bayham recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans on using her winnings to travel and invest.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

