1 Michigan State football player charged with felony, 6 get misdemeanors after tunnel attacks

A dust-up between Michigan and Michigan State football players following the game on Oct. 29, 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Michigan State football player has been charged with a felony and six others have been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following last month’s rivalry game.

Washtenaw County prosecutors have authorized a felonious assault charge against Khary Crump.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young have each been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

Jacoby Windmon is charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

The charges stem from two separate fights in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium following the Oct. 29 football game between Michigan and Michigan State. Head Coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players in the days following the game.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security investigated the incident, along with the Michigan State University Police Department and Michigan State Police.

Officials said the results of that investigation were forwarded to prosecutors for review, and the charges were authorized Wednesday (Nov. 23).

Here is a statement from University of Michigan President Santa Ono: