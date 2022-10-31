Michigan State football suspends 4 players after 2 Michigan players attacked in tunnel

Players of the Michigan Wolverines carry the Paul Bunyan trophy into the tunnel after winning a college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 29-7 over the Michigan State Spartans.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State has suspended four football players after two Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel following this weekend’s rivalry game.

Videos surfaced on social media Saturday night into Sunday morning after Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

One video appeared to show several Spartans involved in an altercation with Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows. A second appeared to show cornerback Gemon Green being struck with an MSU helmet.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. “I saw the one video. It’s 10-on-one. Pretty bad.”

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said police and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren were looking into the incidents.

“For the other team to grab a player and do what they did -- it’s completely and utterly unacceptable,” Manuel said. “This is not what a rivalry should be about and not how it should be remembered. I’ll leave it to law enforcement to handle from here on out.”

At 10:22 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 30), Michigan State’s official athletics account tweeted out a statement from head coach Mel Tucker. The statement revealed four players -- Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young -- have been suspended.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors,” the statement reads. “The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

Here is the full statement from Tucker: