Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation turned over to county prosecutor

Players of the Michigan Wolverines carry the Paul Bunyan trophy into the tunnel after winning a college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 29-7 over the Michigan State Spartans.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Deputy Chief of Police at the University of Michigan Police Department (UMPD), Melissa Overton, confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that the investigation looking into the attack in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan, Michigan State football game, has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has said he expects the involved players to be criminally charged.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. “I saw the one video. It’s 10-on-one. Pretty bad.”

The UMPD reportedly thoroughly investigated what occurred in collaboration with law enforcement partners and Michigan State University.

“Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutor’s office review,” says Overton.