Michigan newlyweds celebrate their marriage with a holiday trip

A couple from Saginaw got married three years ago, and they are celebrating with a holiday trip to the east coast.

82-year-old Josaphine Bady- Hughes and her husband, 87-year-old Joshua Hughes, Jr, are newlyweds traveling for the first time since the pandemic. They are flying to North Carolina, so Joosaphine’s family can finally meet Joshua.

The couple met in church, a widow and widower who said they were willing to give another shot at marriage later in life.

And as the two prepared for take-off, they wanted everyone to know it’s never too late for love.

